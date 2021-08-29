Walter Richard Zawick, 91, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Walter Richard Zawick, 91, of Lower Saucon Township, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at his home. He was born in Fountain Hill on June 8, 1930 to the late William and Ketrin (Chemy) Zawick. Walter served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a craneman for the former Bethlehem Steel for 22 years until his retirement. Walter was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, and the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. He enjoyed boating and had an airplane pilot’s license.

SURVIVORS

Children: Donna M. (James E.) Long of Hellertown, David R. Zawick at home; grandchildren: Marina A. Long and Tristan R. Zawick. He was predeceased by children: Catherine A., Dennis, John.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First UCC, 501 Northampton St., Hellertown, PA 18055.