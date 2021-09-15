State Cops Seek Help IDing Car That May Be Linked to Fatal Wreck

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Pennsylvania State Police Troop M are asking for help from the public with identifying the operator of a car they say may have been involved in a fatal accident on I-78.

In a news release published by PA Crime Stoppers Tuesday, troopers asked for information about the maroon Subaru Forester or Outback pictured above, which they said “was possibly involved and left the scene after impact of a motor vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at approximately 10:15 a.m. at I-78 Westbound, mile marker 58, (in the) City of Allentown, Lehigh County.”

According to police, the vehicle may have minor damage or no damage from the collision.

State police said they would like to speak with the operator or owner of the Subaru, which was last seen traveling north on Lehigh Street from I-78.

“This vehicle currently is of interest in the investigation,” they confirmed.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Fogelsville at 610-395–1438 or anonymously via the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime or cold case, or the location of a wanted person, fugitive or missing person.