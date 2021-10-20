Iraq War Veteran to Perform Free Concert in Coopersburg

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Jason Moon, an Iraq War veteran and singer-songwriter, will present a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at St. John’s UCC, 538 E. Thomas St. in Coopersburg. Moon is the founder of Warrior Songs, a nonprofit that seeks to use music and the arts to inspire and promote healing for military veterans. The concert is open to all, and a free-will offering will be accepted. Refreshments will be sold and the church asks everyone to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

Contributed photo

Moon served in Iraq in 2003-2004 as a member of a combat engineer battalion of the Wisconsin National Guard. After struggling with symptoms related to post-traumatic stress, he sought treatment and founded Warrior Songs in 2010. His first CD, “Trying to Find My Way Home,” was released that year. Since then, he has toured the country, presenting concerts and educational events. One of his goals is to enable veterans’ voices to be heard through their own music. His latest CD, “The Last Thing We Ever Do; Vietnam Era Veterans Speak Truth,” was released in August. The CDs will be available for purchase at the concert.

Money raised by the concert will benefit Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor, the Coopersburg-based nonprofit that trains and donates support dogs to military veterans. Tails of Valor volunteers will be on hand at the concert.

The Oct. 31 concert is part of St. Sohn’s UCC’s mission to support veterans, especially those who suffer from “moral wounds” as a result of their service. At 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, the public is invited to a “Witting Tree” observance at Coopersburg’s Living Memorial Park. The Witting Tree is a solemn, symbolic gesture to remember that an average of 22 veterans take their own lives every day. Participants will hand 154 replica dog tags to mourn one week of these suicides.

More information on these events is available by calling St. John’s Pastor, the Rev. Teresa Martin, at 610-282-3310.