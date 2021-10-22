River Lynn Nelson of Lower Saucon Township (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

River Lynn Nelson of Lower Saucon Township passed away surrounded by the love of her parents, on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. She was born in Philadelphia on Oct. 18, 2021 to Aaron and Carlee Lynn (Hutterer) Nelson.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her parents: maternal grandmother: Tammy Lynn (Jeffrey) Fox of Hellertown; maternal grandfather: Fred (Holly) Hutterer of Catasauqua; maternal great-grandmother: Carol Hutterer of Catasauqua; maternal great-grandparents: Thomas and Nancy Polak of Hellertown; pateral grandmother: Laura Lea Nelson of Hellertown; paternal grandfather: Stephen Nelson of Bethlehem: paternal great-grandmother: Shirley Nelson of Bethlehem.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at the funeral home. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online to Arianna’s CDH Foundation, 63 Delaware Drive West, Hazleton, PA 18202.