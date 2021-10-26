Op-Ed: Support Banonis, Carocci, Zavacky for Lower Saucon Council

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Nov. 2 general election is almost upon us. As a resident of and taxpayer in Lower Saucon Township, I have a very keen interest in the outcome of the race for Lower Saucon Council. This year, I am proud to say I will be voting for Jen Zavacky, Thomas Carocci and Jason Banonis. I urge you to do the same.

I have been impressed with the fiscal responsibility shown by current council members Carocci and Banonis that has led to a 20 percent tax reduction this past year. I know that Zavacky shares this same commitment and will help keep taxes low if she joins them as a new member on council.

These three candidates are the only ones that have demonstrated the knowledge and ability to not only keep taxes low, but also keep our community safe and strong. I know Jen, Tom and Jason personally, and I know them to be of impeccable character and integrity.

We, the citizens of Lower Saucon Township, could not ask for finer representation on our township council.

Please join me in voting for Jen Zavacky, Thomas Carocci and Jason Banonis.

Milou Mackenzie

State Representative, 131st Legislative District*

*The 131st State House District includes part of Lower Saucon Township along with Upper Saucon Township, Coopersburg borough, Emmaus borough, Upper Milford Township, Lower Milford Township, part of Salisbury Township, East Greenville borough, Pennsburg borough, Red Hill borough and Upper Hanover Township.

