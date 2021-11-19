Support the Source and Independent Local News This Giving Tuesday

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Giving Tuesday has become a global phenomenon over the past decade, with billions of dollars donated to worthy causes during the five-day period after Thanksgiving.

We may be a bit biased here, but in addition to the countless number of deserving nonprofit organizations in our area, we think local news production is also a cause worthy of your support.

Here are a few reasons why…

Over the past two years the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on many local businesses, which has meant a decline in advertising revenue for news operations like ours.

We are grateful to all of our advertisers–past and present. Many have made sacrifices to support our business, and we ask you to support them with your business, not only during the holidays but all year-round. We’re also asking for your direct support this year in the form of a yearly, quarterly or monthly Saucon Source membership purchase.

Becoming a Saucon Source member is a simple way of recognizing and supporting the important reporting we do year-round; reporting which enriches your life, helps keep your family safe and strengthens our community.

Our news reporting costs you nothing. We don’t put our stories behind a paywall the way many news sites now do, However, our quality local news coverage costs just as much to produce. In fact, news production is increasingly costly due to the inflation we are experiencing as our national economy recovers from supply chain and other issues.

Some of you may not even be aware that independent news organizations like Saucon Source LLC need community stakeholders to carry some of the financial burden that comes with providing news. We can honestly say that the burden is much less when everyone chips in. Our yearly membership costs just $70, or less than $6 a month.

We also hope you will help us raise awareness of that need by sharing this story, along with our regular news coverage, and thinking about what life would be like without it.

The “news desert” phenomenon is very real. Vast parts of the country are now classified as news deserts, due to the loss of their local newspapers and other media outlets.

Here at Saucon Source, we’re not only enriching lives in the communities we cover with robust reporting of local breaking news, school news, government news, high school sports, events and more; we’re also actively working to expand the frequency and depth of our reporting, as well as entering new, underserved local media markets like South Bethlehem and Fountain Hill.

We rely on our readers for story ideas, too, so please don’t hesitate to share a tip or simply ask us a question. You can do that any time via our social media pages (Facebook and Instagram) or by emailing the editor at josh@sauconsource.com.

For more information about Saucon Source memberships, and to become a donor, please visit our membership page on SauconSource.com. Also, please sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest local headlines in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Thank you for your support!