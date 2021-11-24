👮‍♂️Quakertown’s Shop with a Cop Returns for the Eleventh Year🎁

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Local police officers will be spreading the holiday cheer to disadvantaged children next month. The Quakertown Borough Police Department is partnering with surrounding law enforcement agencies for their annual Shop with a Cop event on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Back for its eleventh year, Shop with a Cop was started in December 2011 when 14 Quakertown schoolchildren participated in the event. The program has grown rapidly over the past decade.

180 children participated in the event in 2020, with each child receiving a $150 Walmart gift card and a school backpack full of essential items. More than 50 police officers and 40 volunteers made last year’s Shop with a Cop possible, and over $50,000 was donated by the community for the program.

Springfield Township, Richland Township and Upper Saucon Township are among the other local police departments joining Quakertown in this year’s Shop with a Cop event. The participating departments wish to expand the program to include 250 children this year.

Shop with a Cop pairs children with local police officers and community volunteers as a way to brighten the holidays for everyone involved.

“The program allows children to view police officers in a different atmosphere to promote positive relationships,” the Quakertown Borough website says.

Shop with a Cop is geared toward elementary school children who are faced with life challenges such as a parent losing a job, homelessness, military deployment, economic shortcomings and other hardships.

The program is made possible thanks to support from the community.

“Shop with a Cop is funded through generous donations of our own community, from private sponsors to local businesses,” the Quakertown Borough website says.

It is also made possible thanks to the local police officers who volunteer their time around the holidays to get involved in the event.

Applications for this year’s event have closed, but the program is still accepting donations from members of the community. Information about how to donate to this year’s Shop with a Cop is available online.

For additional information about the program, please contact Julie Bender at (215) 536-5001 ext. 134 or email jbender@quakertown.org, or Ashton Miller at (215) 536-5001 ext. 136 or amiller@quakertown.org.