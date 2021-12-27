Margaret Y. (Best) Teitsworth, 99, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Margaret Y. (Best) Teitsworth (1922 – 2021)

Margaret Y. (Best) Teitsworth, 99, of Allentown, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at her home. She was the wife of the late Rev. William Reed Teitsworth. Margaret was born in Farmersville, Ill., on April 19, 1922 to the late Paul I and Nona O. (Dawson) Best. She worked as a Psychiatric Nurse/Instructor at Wernersville State Hospital for 19 years, retiring in 1983. She was also a Head Nurse at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. Margaret was a founding member of the Abider’s Group at Phoebe Home, Allentown, a hospice volunteer and trainer for 16 years in the Reading (Berks County) area, and volunteered for two years in the AIDS Buddy Program in Reading.

SURVIVORS

Loving children: The Rev. Richard L. (Jacquelyn G.) Teitsworth of Hellertown, Sharon Lou Payne of Virginia Beach, Va.; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. Inurnment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heifer International and/or Second Harvest Food Bank, care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.