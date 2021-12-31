Reserve Lower Saucon Park Pavilions for 2022 Starting Jan. 7

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

In may be winter, but it’s already time to start thinking about summer if you would like to host a picnic or special event at a Lower Saucon Township park pavilion in 2022. That’s because park pavilion reservations will be accepted starting Friday, Jan. 7 at 8:30 a.m.

Reservations for the popular pavilions will be accepted on a first come, first served basis, and must be made in person at the Lower Saucon Township building, 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, Pa. Payment is due at the time reservations are made.

A completed copy of the township’s Pavilion Rental Request form must be provided along with a current driver’s license and two checks written out to Lower Saucon Township: one to cover the rental fee and one for the rental deposit. The resident rate for a pavilion rental is $100 plus a $50 deposit; the non-resident rate is $150 plus a $50 deposit.

The five park pavilions that are available to rent are located at:

Kingston Park – Pavilion has the capacity for approximately 45 people and includes six tables (but no grills) and two electrical outlets.

Polk Valley Park – Pavilion has the capacity for approximately 60 people and includes eight tables and grills. The are also two port-a-potties located nearby.

Steel City Park – Pavilion has the capacity for approximately 64 people and includes eight picnic tables (but no grills). There is an area where a grill can be set up if brought along. There is electricity available.

Southeastern Park – Pavilion has the capacity for approximately 150 people and has a small charcoal pit located at each of its four corners.

Town Hall Park – Large pavilion has the capacity for approximately 200 people and is equipped with two large charcoal pit burners. Located on each side of the pavilion, the renter is responsible for providing charcoal if necessary. This pavilion is equipped with electricity, 24 tables and no running water.

Reservations for pavilion rentals may be made weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More information about the policy, park rules, a map of parks and forms may be found on the Parks section of the township’s website.