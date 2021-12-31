When Can Christmas Trees Be Taken to the SV Compost Center?

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

If you have a Christmas tree you’ll need to dispose of, the Saucon Valley Compost Center will be open on a limited basis in January to accept drop-offs of both trees and yard waste.

Specifically, the compost center will be open to accept Christmas trees on the following Saturdays: Jan. 8, Jan. 15 and Jan. 22, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The compost center, which is located at 2011 Springtown Hill Road, is open to residents of Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township. Residents must obtain an ID card from the municipality in which they reside, which must be shown at the center.

More information about the compost center and how to obtain ID cards may be found on the Lower Saucon Township website as well as the Hellertown borough website.

Post-Christmas, it is also common in the Saucon Valley area for some goat farms to accept discarded Christmas trees as feed for their animals. Information about the collection of trees for goats may typically be found on Facebook and in various groups.