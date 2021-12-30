Hellertown, L. Saucon Awarded $300K+ in Grants for Park Upgrades

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Saucon Valley area is already well-known for its verdant parks and recreational facilities such as the Saucon Rail Trail. There is always room for improvement, however, and that’s what will be happening to the area’s park network thanks to more than $300,000 in grant awards from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

State Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18), whose district encompasses both municipalities, announced the grants in a news release Thursday.

“Community parks and the preservation of open space play an invaluable role in the quality of life of a community,” Boscola said. “Through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program, the Commonwealth is able to partner with local governments to improve community parks and preserve open space that improves the quality of life of our region.”

“The Lehigh Valley is blessed with wonderful community parks and natural spaces,” she added. “This state investment will assist in the further development of local parks and preservation of natural spaces that will not only benefit our residents, but also visitors to our communities.”

Three projects in the Saucon Valley–including two in Hellertown borough and one in Lower Saucon Township–are the recipients of funding as part of this round of grants.

Hellertown Borough is receiving a $200,000 grant for improvements to Dimmick Park that will include construction of a basketball court, construction of a pedestrian walkway, construction of a parking area, adding stormwater management measures, installation of fencing, ADA improvements, landscaping, signage and other related site improvements.

The second grant the borough is receiving is for $40,000 and will cover the cost of preparing a Greenway Plan and Master Site Development plan for the Saucon Creek corridor in Hellertown.

Lower Saucon Township has been awarded a $76,200 grant for improvements to Polk Valley Park, which will include the renovation of an internal park loop trail, ADA improvements, landscaping, signage and related site improvements, the release said.