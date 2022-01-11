Police Investigating Theft from Vehicle at Springfield Elementary

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Springfield Township Police are investigating a theft from a vehicle that occurred at Springfield Elementary School on Rt. 212 Monday afternoon.

In a news release published on their Crimewatch site Tuesday, police said the theft happened around 4:45 p.m., and was from a vehicle parked in the school’s lot.

One of the vehicle’s windows was broken, and items were removed from it, they said.

Anyone who may have seen or heard something is being encouraged to contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 215-328-8523.

The Springfield Township Police Officers Association is also offering a $50 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved in the incident.