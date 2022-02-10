Local EMS, Volunteer Fire Companies Receive State Grants

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A number of local EMS and volunteer fire companies are the recipients of 2021-22 Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service (FCEMS) grants, which are administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC), the office of state Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18) announced in a news release Thursday.

Among the organizations in Lehigh and Northampton counties that received awards are:

“These grants will provide critical financial assistance to the most vital organizations in our community: our fire and emergency services providers,” Boscola said. “Our local fire departments and EMS providers are well-deserving of this funding, which will help protect our citizens who are in need of their services.”

In accordance with guidelines for the 2021-22 program, eligible projects for funding include facility upgrades, equipment purchases, debt reduction, training, education and public outreach efforts, recruitment and retention efforts, construction savings accounts, overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are attending training (career departments only) and revenue loss due to COVID-19 impacts, the release indicated.

The departments have until July 1, 2022 for submission of 2021-22 FCEMS Grant agreements, the news release said. Additional important dates associated with the current round of funding may be found online at OSFC.pa.gov.

For more information about the state’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grants program, contact Boscola’s office at (610) 868-8667.