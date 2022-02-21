Jonathan M. Weisbach, 26, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Jonathan M. Weisbach (1995 – 2022)

Jonathan M. Weisbach, 26, of Hellertown, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. Jonathan was born in Allentown on Aug. 6, 1995 to David A. Weisbach of Hellertown and Mary M. (Schmidt) Palenchar of Lower Saucon Township. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during peacetime for three years as an 11 Bravo Infantryman. He worked as a Cutting Technician at Mattiola Services, Skippack, for the past year. He earned an Associate’s degree in 2017 from University of Northern Ohio and was a 2013 graduate of Saucon Valley High School. Jonathan was an outdoorsman, enjoying scuba diving, rock climbing, and being a ropes instructor and a camp counselor at Camp Kresge, White Haven.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his parents; stepfather: Richard T. Palenchar of Bethlehem; siblings: Erika M. (Ryan) Bjorklund of Greensburg and their son Henry D., Matthew D. of Hellertown; maternal grandmother: Janet M. (Burkard) Springsteel of Easton and partner Michael Carbonaro; paternal grandmother: Barbara A. (Schneider) Weisbach of Harleysville; aunts and uncles; cousins.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 12 noon. The interment will conclude services at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, at a later date. Military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, 935 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055, to be used towards veteran suicide prevention efforts.