Dean A. Stair Sr., 68, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Dean A. Stair Sr. (1953 – 2022)

Dean A. Stair Sr., 68, of Hellertown, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. He was the husband of Nancy (Grasic) Stair. Born in Allentown on Nov. 16, 1953, he was a son of Shirley (Boehm) Hermanovitch, of Macungie, and the late Leonard A. Stair; and a beloved stepson of John Hermanovich. Dean served his country honorably as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a roofer and estimator for Alan Kunsman Roofing & Siding, Freemansburg, for many years. He was a member of the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post #397, Hellertown. Dean was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a mentor and a “Jack of All Trades.” He was known to be able to fix anything, tied his own flies, and enjoyed gardening, and preserving and smoking his harvest. Most of all, Dean enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

SURVIVORS

Surviving with his wife and mother, are children: Annette, wife of John Baranowski, and Dean Stair, all of Hellertown, and Deanna Przewoznik, of Phillipsburg, N.J.; stepchildren: Sean Finkbeiner and his wife Sabrina, of North Carolina, and Joel Holland, of Wassergass; grandchildren: Tiffany, James, Ashley, Jacob, Miranda, Chelsea, John, Amber, Brynne and Grant; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Doreen Stair, of Allentown, Derrick Stair, of Catasauqua, Dale Stair and his wife Stacy of Pottsville, and Dawn, wife of Jim Kelly, of Macungie.

SERVICES

A viewing will be held Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 10 to 11 a.m. The viewing will be followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. He will be buried with military honors in Union Cemetery, Hellertown. To offer online condolences, please visit his “Book of Memories” at FalkFuneralHomes.com.