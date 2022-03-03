Drunken Morning Walk Leads to Woman’s Arrest, Police Say

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

An early morning walk in the Milford Township countryside while intoxicated ended badly for a 34-year-old Bangor woman, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin.

In a news release Thursday, police said the woman and a man she was with were reportedly arguing as they allegedly drunkenly walked along a rural road–at one point ending up in a farmer’s field–at around 8 a.m. Feb. 26.

It was the farmer who called police to report the pair, who were by then walking in the area of Myers and Steinsburg roads, the release said.

The farmer “advised (police) the pair appeared to be intoxicated,” it noted.

Before troopers arrived at the scene, the couple allegedly entered a nearby home on Annette Drive, which was where police said the officers initially made contact with them.

The woman then ran out the back door in an attempt to flee from police, and “a struggle ensued,” the news release said.

Once the woman was placed under arrest, it was discovered that she was wanted on an arrest warrant, police said.

The news release did not name the woman, but said charges against her–including public drunkenness–were filed in Bucks County District Court 07-2-08 in New Britain.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin.