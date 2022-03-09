L. Saucon Police Seek Driver of Car That Struck Stop Sign, Shrub

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department

Lower Saucon Township Police are requesting the public’s help with identifying the driver of a car who allegedly struck and damaged a stop sign and shrub March 4.

In a news release published on the department’s Crimewatch site Wednesday, police said the hit-and-run accident happened at Dartford Road and Black River Road at approximately 4:42 p.m.

According to police, the driver of a red sedan was turning from Black River Road onto Dartford Road when he or she struck the objects on the corner.

Police shared a surveillance system photo of the vehicle, and said it continued down Dartford Road in the direction of Colesville Road following the accident.

“The offending vehicle has damage to the driver side front end and has a broken driver side tail light,” the news release said.

Police are asking nyone with information about the accident to call 610-759-2200 or submit a tip through their anonymous department Crimewatch tipline.