SVHS Cast, Crew Put Finishing Touches on ‘Shrek: The Musical’

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Photo by Chris Christian

Excitement is building for Saucon Valley High School’s production of “Shrek: The Musical,” which will showcase the many talents of its student cast and crew next week.

The performances of the musical will be held in the high school auditorium at 2100 Polk Valley Road, Hellertown, on:

Thursday, March 17 – 7 p.m.

Friday, March 18 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 – 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/seniors. They may be purchased at the door or online at ShowTix4u.com, where a seating chart is available.

To read a synopsis of the musical, click here. Or, just wait and be surprised by the enchanting drama that unfolds before your eyes…

Photos by Chris Christian