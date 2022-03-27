Spring Cleanup at Southern Lehigh Living Memorial Park (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Photo by Chris Christian

After a sometimes wet–and often windy–winter, many parks and public spaces are looking a bit worse for wear, which is why the volunteer efforts of a local Girl Scout troop at Southern Lehigh Living Memorial Park over the weekend were much appreciated.

Hopewell Elementary School-based Troop 6414–which is part of Girl Scout Service Unit 749–visited the park in Coopersburg and Upper Saucon Township on Saturday, where they picked up litter, branches and other debris that had accumulated over the winter.

Park board member Rob Uhl said the help was much appreciated, and a byproduct of recent publicity by Saucon Source about an effort to secure more support for SLLMP.

A GoFundMe campaign Uhl launched called “Help Our Park” has so far raised more than $3,700 for a new tractor and new playground equipment; purchases that will be used to maintain the park and help ensure that it remains a space for all local residents to enjoy.

It being Girl Scout Cookie season, the event was also an opportunity for the girls to raise funds for their programs with some cookie sales as well as to enjoy an early spring picnic lunch in one of the park’s pavilions, which are available for rental during the summer.

Photos by Chris Christian