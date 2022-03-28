Charlotte E. Chew, 92, Formerly of Richland Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Charlotte E. Chew (1930 – 2022)

Charlotte E. Chew, 92, formerly of Richland Township, died Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Lehigh Commons, Macungie. She was the widow of the late Charles F. Chew, who died Nov. 1, 2008. Charlotte was born in Philadelphia on Jan. 11, 1930 to the late Carl and Edna (Philips) Barth. She worked for the telephone company in the late 1940s before becoming a full-time, stay-at-home mother. Charlotte then worked at Sears from 1966 to 1975; then Kmart from 1980 to 1984. She was a volunteer Girl Scout Leader for a troop attended by her two daughters. They moved from Churchville, Bucks County to Hamilton, Mont., and lived there until 2001, when they returned to Richland Township. Charlotte was a lifelong member of the Eastern Star, starting as a teenager with the Rainbow Girls. She was a member of the Eastern Star Perkiomen Chapter 318, Red Hill.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Curtis S. (Marge) of Sellersville, Carl L. (Pat) of The Villages, Fla.; daughters: Cindy E. Ferranti of Doylestown, Cheryl H. (Edward) Bacon of Aliso Viejo, Calif.; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son: Charles F. Jr.; and a sister: Helen S. Barth.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.