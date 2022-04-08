Daniel K. Jardel, 23, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Daniel K. Jardel (1998 – 2022)

Daniel K. Jardel, 23, of Hellertown, died Thursday, April 7, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Fountain Hill on April 13, 1998 to Lori J. (Waldspurger) Jardel and David W. Jardel, both of Hellertown. Daniel was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown, and a social member of the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. He enjoyed fishing with family and friends. Daniel was a role model for many, especially to his niece and nephew, who he loved so dearly.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving parents; siblings: Erin McLean, David R. Jardel, Joey B. (Lauren) Waldspurger, Anthony J. (Robyn) Jardel; nephew and niece: Brandon Collazo, Jaelia Waldspurger; pet companions: Scooter and Smokey; maternal grandparents: James G. (Kathleen) Waldspurger and Rita Gleason.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 5:30 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.