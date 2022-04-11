Saucon Valley Sports Quick Take: Panther Baseball (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Team News & Notes

The Saucon Valley Boys varsity baseball team played Notre Dame-Green Pond last week.

The Panthers lost to the Crusaders, 4-6. However, in their matchup against Moravian Academy the following day Saucon Valley posted a commanding 16-1 win.

Several of the team’s subsequent games were postponed, either due to weather or field conditions.

The Panthers (2-2) are next scheduled to play Catasauqua Rough Riders (3-3) at home on Wednesday, April 13 at 4:15 p.m. Click here to view the team roster.

