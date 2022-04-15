🐰 Enjoy the Saucon Valley Easter Egg Hunt Saturday

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

Although the weather isn’t expected to be quite as nice as it was Friday, the conditions for Saturday’s Saucon Valley Easter Egg Hunt in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park should still be “egg-cellent,” with forecast rain unlikely to fall until later in the day.

The egg hunt for children ages 1 to 12 will begin with the sound of a siren at 10 a.m. sharp, so families should plan to be at the park and ready to go before that time.

Children will be grouped and line up according to age, with separate areas for 1 and 2 year-olds, 3 and 4 year-olds, 5 and 6 year-olds, 7 t0 9 year-olds and 10 to 12 year-olds.

A map for the egg hunt on the Facebook event page shows the location of each grouping within the park. Three and 4 year-olds, for example, will line up on the T-ball field.

Before the egg hunt begins, a Dewey Fire Comany fire truck will escort the Easter Bunny to the park, where he will be available for photos with friends of all ages.

A Saucon Source photographer will also be covering the event, which is organized by volunteers from the Hellertown Historical Society and free for the community to attend.

The event is also made possible thanks to generous support from the local business community.

In the unlikely event of a shower, the event will still be held, as it is “rain or shine.”

A number of other egg hunts are also planned throughout the region on Saturday.