Curbside Yard Waste Collection Announced in Hellertown Borough

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Note: The following statement was released on Monday by the Borough of Hellertown.

The public is advised that the Borough of Hellertown will be making a community-wide, curbside yard waste collection during the week of June 20, 2022.

Collections will generally follow the weekly trash collection schedule. Residents having yard waste for collection are advised to place it at their normal collection location the evening before the usual trash pick-up date. All yard waste for collection should be clearly separated from garbage, bundled with string, bagged or contained and of reasonable weight so that it can safely be lifted by an employee into the collection truck hopper.

Only the following material, free of garbage, will be accepted: leaves, small brush (up to 4” in diameter and no longer than 6 feet), hedge trimmings and garden plant residue. No grass, sod or tree stumps will be accepted, nor will commercial business materials be accepted. For safety reasons, yard waste that is not bundled, bagged or contained or is too heavy for an individual to lift into the truck will not be collected.

Please be advised that the Saucon Valley Compost Center is open to receive yard waste. The center is open on Fridays and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Nov. 23, 2022. The Compost Center is located at 2011 Springtown Hill Road, Hellertown, PA 18055. The center is a joint project of the Borough and Lower Saucon Township, and is available to residents of both communities.

For more information about how residents may access the compost center as well as rules and regulations for its use, visit the Hellertown borough website (for borough residents) or the Lower Saucon Township site (for township residents).