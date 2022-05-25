Helen M. Mindock, 92, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Helen M. Mindock (1930 – 2022)

Helen M. Mindock, 92, formerly of Hellertown, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Devon House, Allentown. She was the wife of the late James M. Mindock, who died April 25, 2007. Helen was born in Kintnersville on March 21, 1930 to the late Joseph Dervrich and Sophie (Skerlak) Kovac Dervrich. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Sons: James A. (Lorraine T.), Mark M. (Judith M.), all of Allentown; grandchildren: Kristin M., Jeffrey L. and Jennifer L.; one great-grandson. She was predeceased by siblings: Mary Fulmer, Frank Kovacs, Steve Dervrich, William Dervrich, Joseph Dervrich, Louis Kovacs.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial which will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at St. Theresa Roman Catholic church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, Pa. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church (zip code 18055).