Section of Upper Saucon Road to Close for Water Main Work

A section of roadway in Upper Saucon Township will be closed to traffic for approximately five weeks so a utility can complete water main work, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Locust Valley Road between Blue Church Road and Gun Club Road will be closed and traffic detoured beginning Monday, July 25, at 7 a.m., PennDOT announced Thursday.

The detour around the closure will be in place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will utilize Blue Church Road, Old Bethlehem Pike, S. Main Street and Linden Street, the announcement said.

The estimated completion date for the project is Sept. 2.

Note: The information above was accurate at the time of publication. Due to the nature of road projects, it is subject to change.