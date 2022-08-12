Saucon Soccer League Needs Gently-Used Cleats for ‘Size Up Day’

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The record inflation U.S. families are experiencing is affecting many aspects of daily life, from spending power at the grocery store to the cost of ulitities. One of the most difficult aspects of it to explain to kids, however, concerns back-to-school needs such as athletic supplies.

Many children outgrow their clothes and shoes from one year to the next, and the cost of new sports apparel and equipment–which in many cases cost a significant amount–was already a difficult burden for some parents to bear in better economic times.

Today’s economy has some wondering how they will find the funds to cover the increased cost of their child’s participation in youth sports.

Thankfully, volunteers from a local youth athletic league are stepping up to the goal to help parents who need a break on the cost of kids’ soccer cleats and shin guards this fall.

Saucon Valley Soccer League is sponsoring an equipment “Size Up Day” drive for those items, which the organization said it hopes to expand to include other items in the future.

Gently-used, clean cleats and shin guards (all sizes) will be collected and available for others to try on/take at the group’s booth at Hellertown Community Day on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the borough’s Dimmick Park.

If approved by Lower Saucon Township, a Saucon Valley Soccer representative said the group will also collect cleats and shin guards at the Polk Valley Park pavilion on Polk Valley Road on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“We will have them available the following day at our BIG RED tent at Community Day for children to try on and take,” the representative said. “We are not charging for the equipment, but will gladly accept any donations, big or small.”

Saucon Valley Soccer League will also have SAUCON SOCCER car magnets and golf umbrellas for sale as a fundraiser, plus a QR code linked to their current apparel sale.

For more information about Saucon Valley Soccer League, visit SauconSoccer.com.