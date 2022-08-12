Celebrate ‘Dog Days of August’ at Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is going to the dogs this Sunday. Literally.

The weekly Hellertown farmers’ market will host a special dog-themed event, “The Dog Days of August,” featuring special vendors, demonstrations, raffles and much more.

The market is home to two weekly vendors that specialize in products for man’s best friend: Alice’s Natural Nibbles and Rockstar Dog Bakery, which is this Sunday’s featured vendor.

Owner Jodi McGee prides herself on selling dog treats that are homemade with love, and without fillers and preservatives, with more information about her product line available on the Rockstar Dog Bakery website and Facebook page.

The Gouldsboro-based business will be giving out a complimentary beachball-shaped dog treat to the first 100 pups who visit their booth Sunday, and will also supply a gift basket for a raffle that will be held at the information booth. Alice’s is donating a second basket.

Back at the Rockstar booth, pups can pose for a “summer fun” photo in front of a beachy backdrop before or after enjoying their treat. And that’s just the start of the fun that is planned for well-behaved pooches and their owners.

Other Dog Days of August highlights will include:

Pet caricature artist

Dog agility course

Lower Saucon Township Police Department K-9 demonstration

Dog accessories for sale by Pins ‘N Needles

Donation collection for the Center for Animal Health & Welfare

A puppy pool

Music by Cornflower Jam

Cool frozen treats (for humans) from Bananarama Sundae

More about the market

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Sunday, Nov. 20 (regular season).

The SVFM is held next to the Hellertown Area Library, 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available at the library and on Constitution Ave.

Visit SVFMPa.com to learn more about the market and be sure to follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates.