Celebrate National Farmers Market Week at the SVFM Sunday

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

If you enjoy shopping for fresh produce and other foods at local farmers markets, you know there is lots to love about them. Markets connect their customers with farmers in their area, are educational resources and offer experiences that can’t be found elsewhere.

National Farmers Market Week (Aug. 7-13) is an opportunity for vendors and volunteers who work behind the scenes to raise awareness about these community institutions, which is why the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market will go all out to celebrate this Sunday.

On the schedule are free raffle giveaways for kids and adults, free “I 🧡 FARMERS MARKETS” temporary tattoos, free seasonal recipe books from PA Preferred (while supplies last), a guest appearance by Northampton Community College culinary arts chef-educator Will Rufe–who will answer shoppers’ culinary questions–and much more.

The market hosts live performers every week, and Aug. 7’s live music will be provided by Dave Fry (9:30 to 11:30) and the Southern Lehigh Jazz Band (12 to 1).

The featured vendor at Sunday’s market will be Epic Acre Farm.

A small-scale, non-certified organic farm growing many varieties of heirloom vegetables, Epic Acre Farm’s specialties include tomatoes, salad greens, and their own hot sauces, tomato sauce, and smoke and dried chile spice. Sign up for their weekly emails by emailing epicacrefarm@yahoo.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

This week’s community spotlight table will be filled by the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley. Stop by and learn more about their organization, and how you can be involved.

If you can’t attend this Sunday’s market, be sure to mark your calendar for other upcoming special events at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, including:

Sunday, Aug. 14: Celebrate “The Dog Days of August” with your best friend. The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is always dog-friendly (dogs must be well-behaved and leashed) but in celebration of the “Dog Days” there will be a special giveaway featuring treats from market vendors Rockstar Dog Bakery and Alice’s Natural Nibbles, a doggie-themed raffle basket, a puppy pool and many more “pawesome” activities. Cornflower Jam will perform from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featured vendor: Rockstar Dog Bakery.

Celebrate “The Dog Days of August” with your best friend. The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is always dog-friendly (dogs must be well-behaved and leashed) but in celebration of the “Dog Days” there will be a special giveaway featuring treats from market vendors Rockstar Dog Bakery and Alice’s Natural Nibbles, a doggie-themed raffle basket, a puppy pool and many more “pawesome” activities. Cornflower Jam will perform from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featured vendor: Rockstar Dog Bakery. Sunday, Oct. 30 – HALLOWEEN at the market. Stay tuned for more information.

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Sunday, Nov. 20 (regular season).

The SVFM is held next to the Hellertown Area Library, 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available at the library and on Constitution Ave.

For more information about current vendors at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, read our recent profiles of Colony Meadery, Marie’s Soap Co., Angry Viking Jerky, FD Market, Macungie Mountain Herb Farm, Tomblers Bakery, Breadfermented, Everything Dumplings, Mad Catter Coffee Roasters, Mainly Mushrooms and Epic Acre Farm.

Visit SVFMPa.com to learn more about the market, and follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates.