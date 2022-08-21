2022 Saucon Football Panther Preview

Est. Read Time: 6 mins

HERE WE GO PANTHER FANS! HERE…….WE……….GO!!!!

A new year of football season is now upon us! It has been roughly ten months since the Saucon Valley Footballers took the field to close out their season in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. The Panthers managed to limp their way out of last season with a 5-6 record and are now enthusiastically look forward to the upcoming 2022 season with renewed optimism.

Certainly, if this past Saturday’s varsity scrimmage at Allen is any sort of reliable barometer of Saucon success, then the future is looking bright. The Panthers scored two offensive and two defensive touchdowns in the 10-and-10 series of play. Jack Robertson (9-yard TD run) and Landon Beckowski (40-yard TD reception from Travis Riefenstahl) scored touchdowns while Braden Weiss and Andrew Gilbert each added a pick-six for the Panthers. In the live-game simulation portion of the scrimmage where the teams played a full half of football, Robertson added two more touchdown receptions (13-yards & 25-yards from Rief). Beckowski chipped in with another score when he powered his way into the endzone with a 3-yard TD run. The Saucon Valley defense held the Canaries scoreless while the Panther offense impressed with no turnovers.

With a good vibe rolling, check out our preview of the 2022 Saucon Valley Panthers football team!

Panther Graduation Losses:

E.T. Aris- WR/DB

Jacob Christopher- K

Michael Cordes- TE/DE

Ty Csencsits- WR/LB

Damian Garcia- RB/DE

Greg Cohen- OL/DL

Dante Mahaffey- QB/DB

Cael Markle- TE/DE

Jack Marouchoc- OL/DL

Nate Mondschein- RB/LB

Connor Nicholas- WR/DB

Zach Redding- OL/DL

Cody Swinney- OL/DL

John Wargo- OL/DL

The 2022 Panthers will look to replace quite a bit of offensive punch with the departure of Dante Mahaffey (QB), Ty Csencsits (WR) and Damian Garcia (RB). “Dual-Threat” Dante leaves behind an impressive career with over 5,000 rushing and passing yardage in the school record books. With 1,428 receiving yards, Csencsits moves on as the Panthers all-time leader for reception yards. Garcia departs with claim to a 6.6 yards-per-carry average for his career. Mahaffey and Csencsits were each four-year starters for Saucon Valley. Mahaffey will continue his academic and football career at Muhlenberg College while Csencsits takes his ball skills and intellect to Worchester Polytechnical Institute.

Saucon Valley’s 2022 OFFENSE:

Starting Experience: Sr. Owen Frederick OL Sr. Alex Magnotta WR Sr. Ty Pfizenmayer RB Sr. Travis Riefenstahl QB Sr. Joshua Torres RB Jr. Landon Beckowski RB Jr. Caleb Laudenslager OL Jr. Braden Weiss WR So. Joe Griffith OL So. Caleb Grim OL So. Jack Robertson WR So. Jared Rohn RB So. Eli Torres OL



Riefenstahl stepped in at QB to lead the Panthers to a 2-2 record last year after Mahaffey went down with a season-ending injury during Week 8. He will be joined by a stable of hard-nosed running backs in Pfizenmayer, Beckowski, Rohn and Torres. Alex Magnotta, at 6’4” 200 lbs., is a big target while Jack Robertson is a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. Braden Weiss, Andrew Gilbert and Mickey Wakely will be reliable targets as well. Newcomer Ray Santiago is a senior who has a chance to emerge as a playmaker on the edge.

Saucon Valley’s 2022 DEFENSE

Starting Experience: Sr. Alex Magnotta LB/DE Sr. Ty Pfizenmayer LB Sr. Travis Riefenstahl DB Jr. Landon Beckowski LB Jr. Caleb Laudenslager DL Jr. Braden Weiss DB So. Josiah Hernandez LB So. Jack Robertson DB So. Jared Rohn LB/DE



Senior Ty Pfizenmayer returns for his fourth season as a starting linebacker in the middle. If not for the shortened Covid season he would have a shot at 400 career tackles. “Pfizzy” had 98 tackles last season. The Panthers get more athletic defensively with Alex Magnotta and Jared Rohn moving to an OLB/DE role. As a freshman last season, Rohn gathered 87 tackles in only eight games before being sidelined with an injury. Gustavo Cepin and Eli Torres have been very disruptive on the interior of the D-line during camp. Landon Beckowski, who had a very strong finish to his 2021 season, will be counted on to be a force defensively. The secondary should be an area of strength with Santiago, Weiss and Gilbert battling for the corner spots while Riefenstahl and Robertson anchor the defense at the safety position.

Saucon Valley’s 2022 SPECIALS:

Starting Experience: Sr. Alex Magnotta K/P



2022 RETURNING IMPACT PLAYERS

Sr. Alex Magnota WR/DE

Sr. Tyler Pfizenmayer RB/LB

Sr. Travis Riefenstahl QB/DB

Jr. Landon Beckowski RB/LB

So. Jack Robertson WR/DB

So. Jared Rohn RB/LB

2022 TOP NEWCOMERS

Sr. Raymond Santiago WR/DB

Sr. Mickey Wakely WR/LB

Jr. Gustavo Cepin HB/DL

Fr. Joe Peterson OL/DL

Coaches:

Brad Trembler HFC/OC

Teddy Airoldi DC/LB

Sam Anojulu WR/DB

Rob Hinson RB/DB

Mark Mixa WR/LB

Kevin Dizenzo OL/DL

J.T. Sims Strength & Conditioning

Greg Trexler MS HC

John Schaffer MS

COACH QUOTE: “Keys to success”

“The biggest thing for me is us learning to come together and play as a team and be great teammates. Through the course of a season you face a lot of adversity and bumps in the road. If we can learn to stick together during those times we can have a lot of success. The fist is always stronger than the individual fingers.” Saucon Valley HFC, Brad Trembler

UP NEXT: The 2022 Saucon Valley Panthers will open their season by playing host to the Notre Dame Crusaders under the Friday night lights. Kickoff at Montford E. Illick stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Good luck Panthers. The Source is with you!