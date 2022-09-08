Charles Alan Vogel, 50, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Charles Alan Vogel (1972 – 2022)

Charles Alan Vogel, 50, of Bethlehem, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at his home. He was born in Allentown on Sept. 12, 1971 to Patricia F. (Repsher) Kiefer and the late Charles J. Vogel. Charles worked in construction as a laborer. He enjoyed fishing and watching game shows and the Philadelphia Phillies.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving mother; children: Devin of Nazareth, Danielle (Adrian) Steckel of Emmaus; brother: Frank Richard (Jean Braun) Vogel of New York; stepfather: Raymond B. Kiefer, with whom he resided. He was predeceased by a brother: Fred Owen Vogel, on July 14, 2006.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.