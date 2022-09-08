UPDATE: Reward Offered in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident Case

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

UPDATE (Sept. 8, 2022): Lower Saucon Township Police announced Thursday that Johanna Foods Inc. of Flemington, N.J., is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the hit-and-run accident that injured a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Easton Road, Lower Saucon Township, on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or submit a tip via the LSTPD Crimewatch Tip Line and reference Inc. #20220831M4702.

A hit-and-run accident on Easton Road on Aug. 31 left a pedestrian injured, and Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the driver.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Easton Road between Ringhoffer Road and Beechwood Court; a straight, flat stretch of road with narrow shoulders and without any sidewalks.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian, but said its driver fled east in the direction of Lower Saucon Road.

According to the bulletin, the pedestrian was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

“The offending vehicle may have passenger front or passenger side damage,” police noted.

Police also asked residents in the area to check their security cameras for any recordings of the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who has any information pertinent to it is asked to contact the Lower Saucon Township Police Department at 610-759-2200 or to submit a tip via their Crimewatch Tipline, and reference Incident #20210831M4702.

On Sept. 8, police announced that Johanna Foods Inc. of Flemington, N.J., is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the hit-and-run accident.

The area in which the accident occurred is primarily residential on one side of the road, which is in Lower Saucon Township . The other side of the road is within the Bethlehem city limits and is home to numerous warehouses and manufacturing facilities.