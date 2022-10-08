When is the Deadline to Register to Vote in the Nov. 8 Election?

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

You probably know there’s an election coming up, but did you know that if you’re not already registered to vote in it there’s a deadline, after which you won’t be able to?

In Pennsylvania, the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election is Monday, Oct. 24. In order to register before then, you must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and a resident of Pennsylvania for at least 30 days.

The state’s voter registration application can be completed online, in-person at your local election office or by mail.

The Northampton County voter registration office is located on the lower level of the county Government Center at 669 Washington St., Easton. Officials there can be reached by calling 610-829-6260 or by emailing elections@norcopa.gov. The office will be open for extended hours of 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, from Oct. 10 to Oct. 31.

Voter registration applications can also be obtained at any post office or online.

All registered voters regardless of party affiliation are eligible to vote in the general election, as opposed to primary elections, in which participation is generally limited to registered Republicans and Democrats in Pennsylvania.

“The exception is when there is a question on the ballot; in that case, all registered voters are permitted to vote on the question only, regardless of party affiliation,” the Northampton County voter registration website notes.

How to Vote by Mail

Many registered voters throughout the commonwealth will be completing and submitting their ballots either by mail or via county-authorized drop boxes. If you are already registered to vote, the deadline to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by county election boards by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8 to be counted.

Northampton County’s ballot drop boxes will be available beginning Monday, Oct. 10 at the following locations:

Rotunda of the Northampton County Government Center, 669 Washington St., Easton (open M-F, 8:30am-8pm)*

Northampton County Human Services Building, 2801 Emrick Blvd., Bethlehem (open M-F, 8:30am-7pm)

Northampton County 911 Center, 100 Gracedale Ave., Nazareth (open M-F, 8:30am-8pm)

Bethlehem City Hall, 10 E. Church St., Bethlehem (open M-F, 8am-4pm)

Lehigh County drop boxes will be at the following locations beginning Monday, Oct. 10:

Lehigh County Government Center, 17 S. 7th St., Allentown (main entrance on S. 7th Street, open 24/7)

Whitehall Township Municipal Building, 3219 Macarthur Road, Whitehall (open M-F, 8am-4pm)

Lehigh County Authority (LCA) Lobby, 1053 Spruce Road, Allentown (open M-F, 8:15am-4:45pm)

Fountain Hill Borough Building, 941 Long St., Fountain Hill (open M-F, 8:30am-4:30pm)

Macungie Borough Building, 21 Locust St., Macungie (open M-F, 8am-4pm)

If you live in Lehigh County, your voter registration office is located in the county government center in Allentown.

For other specific voter registration information for Lehigh County residents, click here.

State and local election officials are reminding voters who are using mail and absentee ballots to vote to make sure that their ballots are properly enclosed in an inner sealed “secrecy” envelope that is required. The declaration on the outer return envelope must be signed, and there can’t be any identifying marks or symbols on the secrecy envelope. For detailed instructions for how to correctly complete and return a mail or absentee ballot, visit the state voter registration website.

Under state law, voters may only drop off their own ballots, with rare exceptions. The third-party return of ballots is permitted if the person returning the ballot is providing assistance to a disabled voter or emergency absentee voter and has a signed “Certification of Designated Agent” form on file at their county’s Elections Office. A copy of this form can be downloaded at vote.pa.gov.

Counterfeiting, forging, tampering with or destroying ballots is a second-degree misdemeanor under the state Election Code.

Voters can track the status of their mail-in or absentee ballots at Vote.pa.gov, where voters can also register to receive updates.

Polls will be open for in-person voting on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.