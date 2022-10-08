Hellertown Congregation Grateful for Lions Club Grant

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

On behalf of the Vestry of St. George’s Episcopal Church, I would like to thank the Saucon Valley Lions Club for sponsoring the grant award, issued by the Northeast Pennsylvania Lions Service Foundation, in the amount of $1,431.00 which covered the costs of a new controller for our generator.

The controller was installed on June 27, 2022 and we are back in business.

Bruce Browne, Vestry Member

St. George’s Episcopal Church, Hellertown

