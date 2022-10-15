Pearl G. Stork, 95, Formerly of Magnolia Road, Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Pearl G. Stork (1927 – 2022)

Pearl G. Stork, 95, formerly of Magnolia Road, Hellertown, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Saucon Valley Manor. She was the wife of the late Joseph E. Stork, who died Oct. 6, 1976. Pearl was born in Lower Saucon Township on Oct. 6, 1927 to the late Carey C. Dull and Anita M. (Shelly) Dull Lanscsek. She was a caregiver for nine years at Christian Leaning Center of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown, until retiring. Pearl had also worked for 14 years at the former Dora Lee Manufacturing, Hellertown. She was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, where she served on various committees, not limited to the Quilters, Funeral Luncheon Committee and Kitchen Committee. Pearl was also a member of the Hellertown Women’s Bowling League.

SURVIVORS

Loving daughters: Judith A. (Daniel A.) Panfil of Lake Park, Fla., Barbara M. (James) Luchetta of Hellertown; brother: Carey N. Dull of Coopersburg; two grandchildren: Nancy A. (Sam) Jean-Jacques and Erik J. (Sue) Luchetta; great-granddaughter: Olivia Pearl. She was predeceased by a daughter: Janice P. Stork, who died on June 3, 1984.

SERVICE

A private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial considerations may be made to First UCC, 501 Northampton St., Hellertown, PA 18055.