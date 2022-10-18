James Michael ‘Mike’ Long, 76, of Springfield (Obituary Brought to You By Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

James Michael ‘Mike’ Long (1946 – 2022)

James Michael “Mike” Long, 76, of Springfield Township, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital-Allentown Campus. He was the husband of the late Cheryl J. Long, who died Oct. 6, 2022. Mike was born in West Monroe, La., on April 27, 1946 to the late John and Marjorie Elaine (Taylor) Long. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mike was a truck driver for numerous companies in the Lehigh Valley for 41 years, until retiring. He was a member of the Over 4 Million Miles club. Mike was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Hellertown, where he was a lay leader and choir member. He was also a member of the Dobro Association.

SURVIVORS

Children: Mikara J. (Scott D.) Stansfield of Willis, Va., Duane C. (Sheila E.E.) Long of Harrisburg; grandchildren: Jason (Nichole), Natasha, Elizabeth; great-grandson: Wyatt; siblings: Paul in Minnesota and Larry (Beth) in Louisiana, Yvonne Ritchie of Louisiana. He was predeceased by his daughter: Naomi Christine Long on Jan. 31, 2000; brother: John Malcolm.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church, 645 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.