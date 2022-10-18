Glock Reported Stolen from Truck in Richlandtown Borough

State police at Dublin are investigating the recent theft of a Glock firearm from an unoccupied pickup truck in Richlandtown borough, Bucks County.

Police said the truck was parked in the first block of First Avenue when an unknown suspect entered it sometime between 10 p.m. Oct. 9 and 7:45 a.m. Oct. 10 and removed the Glock .380 caliber weapon from the glove compartment.

Police said the truck was unlocked at the time of the theft.

The gun is valued at $200, police added.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing, a news release indicated.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Dublin state police barracks at 215-249-9191 and reference incident number PA2022-1302022.

