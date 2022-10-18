Lecturer Will Tackle Love, Loss, Grief and Transformation

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

After a pandemic-related hiatus, an annual lecture series on the subject of bereavement is returning to the area this fall.

The 10th annual Dr. & Mrs. Max Littner Memorial Lecture for Bereavement will be held Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at Lehigh University’s Baker Hall in Bethlehem.

The lecturer will be Lama Tsultrim Allione, an author and internationally-recognized Buddhist teacher who will discuss “Taking Grief onto the Path.”

Tsultrim’s life story of love, loss, grief and transformation will be a focus of the talk, according to a news release, which notes that her journey “is a story of what is possible.”

Chapters in Tsultrim’s narrative include time spent as a nun before returning her vows, marriage, motherhood, the death of her child and husband, and finally “envisioning and building Tara Mandala International, a 700-acre retreat center in Colorado dedicated to the divine feminine in the Buddhist tradition,” the release said.

Tsultrim Allione is the best-selling author of Wisdom Rising: Journey into the Mandala of the Empowered Feminine (2018) and other works, as well as Founder and Spiritual Director of Tara Mandala International and the first American woman to be ordained as a Tibetan Buddhist nun.

“She was awarded an Outstanding Woman in Budhhism (in 2009), and is internationally recognized as one of the few women lamas in the world today,” the news release said.

The lecture is sponsored by St. Luke’s University Health Network, Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Wendy Littner Thomson Counseling Services LLC, Pearson Funeral Home Inc., Healing Through the Arts and W. Beall Fowler.

Tickets ($10 each) may be purchased on the Zoellner Arts Center website. Seating is general admission and first come, first served.

Doors for the talk will open at 6:30 p.m., and parking in the Zoellner Arts Center Garage is available free of charge with a ticket purchase.

For more information, visit the Zoellner website.