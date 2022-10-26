Expect Delays on Rt. 309 Due to Signal Work, Official Says

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Motorists should expect to encounter delays on Rt. 309 in Upper Saucon Township as a result of traffic signal work that will be taking place Thursday, Oct. 27 from approximately 9 a.m. to noon.

Township Communications Coordinator Patrick Leonard said in an email Wednesday that a contractor for Upper Saucon Township will be performing the work at the intersection of W. Saucon Valley Road, Rt. 309 and Center Valley Parkway, which is part of the approach to I-78 for northbound motorists on the signalized portion of Rt. 309.

“Motorists should anticipate delays, especially during peak travel times, and use caution driving through the area,” Leonard said. “Please keep in mind that travel delays could last longer than anticipated due to unforeseen circumstances such as weather and heavy traffic volumes.”