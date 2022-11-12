Robert Paul Snyder, 88, of S. Whitehall (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Robert Paul Snyder (1934 – 2022)

Robert Paul Snyder, 88, of South Whitehall Township, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in South Whitehall Township. He was the husband of the late Carol Bernice (Beil) Snyder. Robert was born in Allentown on April 29, 1934 to the late Russell and Ruth (Hippert) Snyder. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. Robert worked in management for PMI for 25 years until retiring, and previously worked for Bonnie Forge, Allentown for 30 years in the same capacity. He enjoyed hunting, stamp collecting and beer memorabilia.

SURVIVORS

Children: Gary L. of Stroudsburg, Robin C. (Joel) Mohr, with whom he resided, Cynthia (Ronald) Czaplicki of Fort Meyers, Fla., Linda VanVliet (Ryan Hartnett) of Hellertown; brothers: Thomas (Anna Mae) Leibeg of Allentown, William Leibeg of Missouri, Richard Leibeg of California; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings: Edward Leibeg, Ruth Rodale and James Leibeg.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Greenwood Cemetery, Howertown. Military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. American Legion Riders are encouraged to participate. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, 935 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.