Boy Scouts Honor St. Luke’s President for Distinguished Service

John Nespoli, President of the St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Lehighton and Carbon campuses, was chosen by the Boy Scouts of America’s Minsi Trails Council to receive its 2022 Carbon County Friends of Scouting Distinguished Citizen award. He received the award Oct. 27 during a dinner held at Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton.

Nespoli was chosen for his contributions to the Carbon County community over the last four years. During that time, he oversaw the largest investment in healthcare the county has seen; an investment which included building the new St. Luke’s Carbon Campus in Franklin Township, refurbishing and repurposing St. Luke’s Lehighton Campus, decommissioning Palmerton Hospital and constructing a full continuum of outpatient medical care on Delaware Avenue in Palmerton.

In accepting the award, Nespoli said he was proud to be selected for the honor and found it appropriate, as he developed many of the skills that have helped him in his leadership positions in health care as a Boy Scout during his youth.

Scouting “teaches children to form positive bonds with their community, develop academically and become more self-confident and self-sufficient,” Nespoli said. At the same time, Scouts learn about ethics, leadership and good citizenship. “These are all skills that helped me in my role as a community leader and that the nation needs more of now more than ever,” he added.

Nespoli was named President of the Lehighton and Carbon campuses in December 2018.

Joe Guardiani, Director of Development for St. Luke’s, served as MC for the awards dinner.

Note: This area health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.