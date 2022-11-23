Anthony J. Reier, 54, of Bethlehem Township (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Anthony J. Reier (1968 – 2022)

Anthony J. Reier, 54, of Bethlehem Township, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Upper Nazareth Township. He was the husband of Lisa A. (Fenstermacher) Reier. Tony was born in Aurora, Ill., on Nov. 6, 1968 to Peter P. and Mara C. (Marsh) Reier of Easton. He worked as an assembler/tester at Bosch-Rexroth, Bethlehem; a water technician at Nestle Waters North America, Breinigsville for 15 years; and a machinist at Equipto, Tatamy, for 14 years. Tony was a member of Point Phillips Rod & Gun Club. He mostly enjoyed his guns while hunting, fishing and trap shooting; Alabama football; and coaching softball and other related sports that his daughters were involved in. He was “Spike the Bull Dog” for Bethlehem Township Athletic Association Youth Cheerleading and Football. He truly enjoyed camping and his cabin trips in the Great Smoky Mountains and Lancaster trips with his wife. He enjoyed listening to Elton John.

SURVIVORS

In addition to loving wife of 29 years; parents; daughters: Brielle L. Reier of Bethlehem Township, Brooke N. (Miguel) Molina of Allentown; brother: Brett (Heidi Young) of Nazareth; godson: Porter Reier; grandchildren: Piper Jane Reier-Grube, Brandiel Molina, Alexavier Molina.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Broughal Middle School, Bethlehem, care of the funeral home.