Learn More About St. Michael the Archangel School Dec. 6

Have you been thinking about a quality alternative to a local public school education?

St. Michael the Archangel School, a Pre-K to 8th grade Catholic school with a tradition of academic excellence, offers that at their elementary and middle school campuses.

Parents who want to learn more about the St. Mike’s difference are invited to attend a free virtual information session that will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 6 to 7 p.m.

To register, please contact Marianne Gano at mgano@st-mikes.com or 610-965-4441 (a Zoom link for the information session will be provided after registration).

WHAT SETS A ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL SCHOOL EDUCATION APART?

Among other advantages, the schools offer a 1:1 iPad program for all students in K-8. Small class sizes with individual attention for students, academic 5-day programs with full-day or half-day option for Pre-K and Kindergarten, and a superior education in a safe, Catholic environment are also reasons to choose St. Michael the Archangel School.

Credit: St. Michael the Archangel School

Other benefits include:

Pennsylvania teaching-certified faculty, many of whom have graduate degrees

Busing available from most surrounding school districts

Two campuses, both of which are equipped with a gym featuring a stage, a computer lab, a library and a cafeteria with a hot lunch program

A science lab and art studio at the Middle School campus

Religious instruction that includes sacramental preparation, student liturgies, daily prayers and service projects, as well as community outreach.

Math curriculum including Accelerated math starting at Grade 4, Pre-Algebra in Grade 7 and Algebra in Grade 8

Science curriculum including hands-on experimentation, which introduces earth, life and physical science laws and principles

Reading and language arts curriculum which includes a balanced literacy program in kindergarten through Grade 6 and a literature program in grades 7 and 8.

Extracurricular programs provided through CYO that include athletics, academics, social and theatrical events.

Financial aid may be available for students who qualify.

For more information about St. Mike’s and to learn why many local families have chosen to educate their children there, please visit the St. Michael the Archangel School website.

The school also regularly shares information and posts updates on its Facebook page.

St. Michael the Archangel’s Middle School campus (grades 5 to 8) is located at 4121 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015. The St. Michael the Archangel Elementary School campus (grades Pre-K to 4) is located at 5040 St. Josephs Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036. Private tours of both campuses are available by appointment.

ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL SCHOOL’S MISSION STATEMENT:

In partnership with the family, St. Michael the Archangel, a Pre-K to 8th grade school, nurtures students to develop strong Catholic values while achieving academic excellence. Striving to foster the uniqueness of each child, the dedicated faculty and staff encourage an environment where all children believe they are created and loved by God. We aspire to model young adults who embody the principles of morality and spirituality to become our leaders of tomorrow.