Get in the Holiday Spirit at Holly Jolly Vendor Blender Dec. 3

If you don’t want to end up on Santa’s Naughty List this year it’s a good idea to support local businesses by purchasing gifts from them…and a great opportunity to do just that will be at the Holly Jolly Vendor Blender this Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The vendor-filled event will be held at Christ Lutheran Church at 69 Main Street in Hellertown. Plenty of parking will be available in the large lot right next to the church, which is located across the street from the former Neighbors Home & Garden Center at the south end of town.

Vendor List

The vendors you can expect to see at the Vendor Blender are Scentsy, Rose Lane Bags, The Food Guy, Tara’s Treats & Goodies, Stonefield Farm Bakery, Carol’s Crochet Fun, A Happier Tail, Paparazzi by Nilsa, Dust on the Bottles, Pampered Chef, Tastefully Simple, Amber’s Rustic Creations, Bless your Heart Bracelets, Set Adrift Designs, Hand Woven Baskets by MaryAnn, Homemade with Love, Mary Kay, El’s Naturals and EW Crafts.