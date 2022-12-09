Man Trying to Remove Branch from Road Victim of Hit-and-Run: Police

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A 51-year-old man who was trying to remove a tree branch from Rt. 611 was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced this week.

Police said the accident happened Nov. 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 831 S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, which is the location of the Iron Mule restaurant and bar.

The man who was struck–who was identified as a Riegelsville resident–suffered injuries of unknown severity and was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks in Lower Nazareth Township, police said. They added that the victim “complained of back and leg pain” at the scene.

According to the accident report, the vehicle that struck him was a black BMW 325 bearing an unknown New Jersey registration.

Anyone with information about the accident should contact state police investigators at the Belfast barracks by calling 610-759-6106.