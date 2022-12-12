SV Boys Varsity, JV Basketball Teams Top Pen Argyl

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

Saucon Valley basketball is on a roll.

The varsity and JV boys teams both won their games against Pen Argyl last week, with the varsity team topping the Green Knights by a score of 46 to 32.

Saucon Athletics (@sauconathletics) tweeted Dec. 6 that the victory was also the first career win for head coach Brett Snyder.

Following victories over Wilson (59-41) and Jim Thorpe (59-34) on Thursday and Saturday, respectively the Panther varsity team’s record was 3-0, according to MaxPreps.

And although the Saucon girls varsity basketball team started off the season with losses to Lehighton (49-25) and Pen Argyl (60-31), the team bounced back Dec. 8 with a 42-34 victory over Wilson. Incidentally, as Saucon Athletics noted on Twitter, that win was the first of head coach Mike Petruny’s career.

The boys varsity team was scheduled to play Moravian Academy (2-2) Monday at 6:45 p.m. at home, and the girls varsity team was up against the team at Moravian Academy.

Photos by Chris Christian

JV: Saucon Valley v. Pen Argyl

Varsity: Saucon Valley v. Pen Argyl