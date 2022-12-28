How to Dispose of Christmas Trees in Hellertown, Lower Saucon

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

With the Saucon Valley Compost Center closed this January, the annual disposal of Christmas trees in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township will be a bit different this year, at least for some residents.

In Lower Saucon Township, the township will collect residents’ trees from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the public works garage in the municipal complex on Old Philadelphia Pike on the following dates:

Saturday, Jan. 7

Saturday, Jan. 14

Saturday, Jan. 21

Vehicles should enter the complex via the south driveway and proceed straight past Luybli’s Pond to the collection area next to the garage. The line of cars will then proceed around the garage and exit via the north driveway next to the basketball court.

Visit the township website for a map of the collection area.

In Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township, a local Boy Scout troop will be picking up trees curbside in exchange for a $10 donation.

Troop 311 will be collecting trees on Saturday, Dec. 31; Saturday, Jan. 7; Saturday, Jan. 14; and Saturday, Jan. 21.

Residents who have arranged for pickup should have their trees outside by 7 a.m. with their donation taped to the tree, their mailbox or their front door.

Register for a pickup in advance by calling 484-519-0054 or at Troop311Hellertown.org.

The troop is only collecting trees in the Saucon Valley School District.

Some local goat farms also will take trees, as they are a favorite snack for goat herds.

Hellertown borough officials previously announced that there would be no Christmas tree dropoff at the compost center this year.

Due to an ongoing spat between borough and township officials that began with a disagreement over library services, borough council recently agreed to sever a 15-year-old agreement that allowed township residents to use the facility on Springtown Hill Road.

The borough owns the land on which it is located and has state DEP approval to operate a yard waste facility there, however township officials recently issued the borough a “possible notice of violation” letter under their zoning ordinance, potentially making the timeline for its spring reopening uncertain.