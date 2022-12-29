Jack ‘Jackie’ R. Parker, 74, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Jack ‘Jackie’ R. Parker (1948 – 2022)

Jack “Jackie” R. Parker, 74, of Hellertown, took the hand of his dear best friend and Savior, Jesus Christ, as he passed into his spiritual life to partake in his Lord’s birthday party, while surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Ember Parker for almost 46 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Reginald and Frances (Bretz) Parker. He graduated from Saucon Valley High School and went on to graduate from Lehigh University with a degree in civil engineering. Jack spent many years working with his father and grandfather at their business, Parker Excavating, based out of Whitehall, Pa. Jack and his wife owned and operated Town & Country Press in Hellertown for 50 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church in Hellertown, where he had been a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Jack was an avid sports fan, loving the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies, golfing, Lehigh Wrestling and the Andrettis’ Indy Car racing. He loved to bake and cook using his grandmother’s recipes. Jack loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and shared His love with everyone he came in contact with.

SURVIVORS

Along with his wife, he is survived by his children: Dawn Parker and her boyfriend Matthew Nolf of Hellertown, Jesse and his wife Alison of Catasauqua, Dale and his wife Nicole of Macungie, and Jacque Parker of Winter Park, Fla. He is also survived by his siblings: Arthur and his wife Barbara of University Park, Md.; Patricia, wife of Bruce Knoll of Bethlehem; and Sarah, wife of Martin Lescher of Havre de Grace, Md. He was predeceased by a sister, Regina.

SERVICES

Due to the current, widespread illnesses going around, a Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. If you’d like to be notified of where and when the service will be held, click on “Subscribe to Updates” at the bottom of his “Book of Memories” on the Falk Funeral Home website.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack’s memory to an online fund. To offer condolences to the family, visit Jack’s Book of Memories at FalkFuneralHomes.com.