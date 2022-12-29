The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022 on Saucon Source

It’s time for our annual review of the most-read stories on Saucon Source by the numbers, and as the list below demonstrates, the subjects they involved ran the gamut.
From stories about a new restaurant and what things cost 100 years ago to our coverage of a tragedy in Hellertown, Saucon Source was there to inform the communities we serve.
Below are our top 10 most-read local news stories from 2022:
- PA House, New Hellertown Eatery Near Rail Trail, Opening Soon (April 17, 2022)
- 2 Girls Succumb to Injuries Following Hellertown House Fire (April 1, 2022)
- Olden Days, 1921-1922: What Did Food, Home Goods Cost in Lehigh Valley? (Aug. 26, 2021)
- Help Support Hellertown Family Devastated By Fire (April 1, 2022)
- 2 More Stores Closing at Casino Outlet Mall (Feb. 24, 2022)
- Citing Extreme Understaffing, Restaurant Closes in Hellertown (April 8, 2022)
- Police Investigating Shooting on I-78 (Feb. 17, 2022)
- Former Rt. 378 Sports Bar to Become Mexican Restaurant (Aug. 19, 2022)
- Sneak Peek: New Wawa on Rt. 309 Nearly Ready to Open: PHOTOS (Jan. 26, 2022)
- Spring Forward 2022: When Do We Change the Clocks? (March 1, 2022)
What will the most-read stories of 2023 be? Only time will tell, so be sure to subscribe to the free Saucon Source newsletter if you want to stay in the loop. If you’re a reader who values our local news, we ask that you also consider becoming a Saucon Source supporting member. Your voluntary monthly, quarterly or annual contribution will help to keep our platform paywall-free, help us invest in needed technology upgrades and fund additional coverage of the important local stories that matter most to you and your community. Please visit our membership page to learn more.