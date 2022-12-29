Derl W. Harvey Jr., 79, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Derl W. Harvey Jr. (1943 – 2022)

Derl W. Harvey Jr., 79, of Hellertown and formerly of Bloomsburg, passed away on Wednesday evening, Dec. 28, 2022, at the home of his son in Bethlehem. He was born on Sunday, March 7, 1943 in Rome, N.Y., a son of the late Derl Warren and Alberta Mae (Hummel) Harvey. Derl graduated from Bloomsburg High School in 1961 and from Millersville University in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and history. He faithfully served his country in the United States Coast Guard during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1971. For over 28 years–and until his retirement in 1999–Derl was employed by The Pennsylvania Department of Welfare as a caseworker. Derl was a member of the former Rupert United Methodist Church. He was an avid walker and enjoyed following the former Brooklyn Dodgers and Sandy Koufax. He loved to laugh, especially to the show Seinfeld. He enjoyed learning about American history, as well as reading John Grisham and Tom Clancy novels. He loved spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren most of all.

SURVIVORS

Survivors include his three sons: Joseph Robert Harvey and wife Kara of Bethlehem, Joshua Derl Harvey and wife Margaret of Emerald Isle, N.C., Jeremy James Harvey and wife Heather of Savannah, Ga.; six grandchildren; Zachary Joseph Harvey, Erica Jordan Harvey, Sean Ikeler Harvey, Joseph Joshua Harvey, Caroline Grace Harvey, Jack Nathaniel Harvey. Derl is also survived by his two beloved sisters: Penny Kemler and husband Lane, Nancy Brady and husband Robert, all of Bloomsburg.

SERVICES

A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Allen Funeral Home Inc., 745 Market Street at Eighth Street, Bloomsburg. Funeral services will begin on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Allen Funeral Home Inc., with Rev. Mark F. Reisinger, pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomsburg, officiating. Graveside committal services will immediately follow in New Rosemont Cemetery, Bloomsburg. The Allen Funeral Home Inc. is honored to be serving the Harvey family.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial contributions in Derl’s name are suggested to: The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or The Tisch MS Research Center of New York, 521 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019.